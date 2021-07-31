OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A homeless man riding a bicycle in a lane of I-580 in Oakland was killed late Friday night when he was struck by a two vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP Oakland office posted on Facebook that the deadly accident took place at around 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-580 just west of W. MacArthur Blvd.

Officers responded to calls of a person lying on the highway and upon arrival discovered an adult male who has suffered fatal injuries.

The preliminary CHP investigation has determined the man was riding his bicycle in the No. 3 lane of I-580 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The man was then subsequently struck by a 2nd vehicle. Witnesses report the man was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes, in complete darkness, while wearing dark clothing.

No other information was released as to the two vehicle involved or if the drivers had remained at the scene.

It was unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision.

The man’s identity of the deceased has not been confirmed at this time. Any inquiries regarding his identity should be directed to the Alameda County Coroner’s office.

If you have any information regarding this collision, please call the California Highway Patrol’s tip line at 1-800-TELL-CHP or the Oakland Area at (510) 457-2875.