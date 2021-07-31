LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A grass fire scorched about 30 acres and slowed traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 over the Altamont Pass Saturday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
Roadside flames were first reported on the right side of I-580 near North Flynn Road at 1:22 p.m. and the blaze quickly consumed about 30 acres before crews from Alameda County Fire halted progress an hour later.
Lane closures during the firefight backed up traffic for miles.
Crews were expected to remain at the scene throughout the afternoon, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.