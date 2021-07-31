CONCORD (CBS SF) — A pedestrian crossing Kirker Pass Road was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Concord police said the 25-year-old man was walking across Kirker Pass between Clearbrook Drive and Myrtle Drive around 5 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading southbound.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.
The victim died of his injuries at the scene, according to police. His identity was not being released pending notification was next to kin.
Officers closed two lanes of Kirker Pass for about three hours to investigate the collision.
Police asked that any witnesses contact Traffic Officer Parsley at (925) 603-5963.