OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two teenage boys have been arrested for allegedly spraying a BART passenger with pepper spray and attempting to steal his backpack, authorities said.

Officials said the alleged robbery attempt occurred Thursday as a BART train approached the West Oakland Station around 2 p.m.

Investigators told the East Bay Times that the victim was a 61-year-old San Francisco man.

During the confrontation the 15-year-old suspect pepper sprayed the man. But the suspects were unable to get his backpack and fled from the train when it stopped at the station.

BART police arrested one of the suspects in the station parking lot. The other was taken into custody a few blocks away.

Both the 15-year-old and the 16-year-old were from Oakland. They were arrested for attempted robbery of a public transportation passenger, conspiracy to commit a crime and no proof of payment.

BART spokesman Chris Filippi told the newspaper that the victim was taken to a hospital to get treatment for skin irritation.