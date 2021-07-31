OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two teenage boys have been arrested for allegedly spraying a BART passenger with pepper spray and attempting to steal his backpack, authorities said.
Officials said the alleged robbery attempt occurred Thursday as a BART train approached the West Oakland Station around 2 p.m.READ MORE: Bicyclist Fatally Struck While Riding Wrong-Way On I-580 In Oakland
Investigators told the East Bay Times that the victim was a 61-year-old San Francisco man.
During the confrontation the 15-year-old suspect pepper sprayed the man. But the suspects were unable to get his backpack and fled from the train when it stopped at the station.READ MORE: Photos: Massive Tree Tumbles Into Castro Valley Home
BART police arrested one of the suspects in the station parking lot. The other was taken into custody a few blocks away.
Both the 15-year-old and the 16-year-old were from Oakland. They were arrested for attempted robbery of a public transportation passenger, conspiracy to commit a crime and no proof of payment.MORE NEWS: San Francisco Real Estate: Long-Time Tenants Get $475,000 Buyout To Move Out Of Apartment
BART spokesman Chris Filippi told the newspaper that the victim was taken to a hospital to get treatment for skin irritation.