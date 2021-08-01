VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Two brazen Solano County suspects attempted to elude capture by driving the wrong-way on Vallejo streets and I-680 late Saturday night and then were unsuccessful at two attempted carjacking on the busy freeway.
The incident — which began around 10:30 p.m. — was recorded on CHP helicopter video.
At the start of the video, the suspects are racing through the streets of Vallejo with police in pursuit. The vehicle raced down Stonebrook Drive, then onto Brunswick Drive, Regents Park Drive, and raced the wrong way down Columbus Parkway at speeds topping 90 mph.
The ground pursuit was called off as speeds topped more than 100 mph with the CHP air tracking taking over. The driver forced vehicles in the westbound lanes to take evasive maneuvers.
The suspect then pivoted and joined the eastbound traffic going the right direction. He eventually got onto southbound I-680.
A pursuing officer stopped the vehicle on the freeway, but without a tire, the driver attempted another wrongway escape. The two suspects jumped out of their vehicle and were unsuccessful in their efforts to carjack a pickup truck at gunpoint. They then attempted to carjack a car but were taken into custody.
Vallejo police were investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available.