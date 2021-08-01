SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The residents of a San Francisco Bayview neighborhood continued to wrestle with emotions Saturday night after a teenage girl was gunned down while sitting on a skateboard in the middle of the street.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Friday evening around 6:45 p.m. near the corner of Bertha Lane and Hudson Avenue. A 45-year-old woman was also wounded.

A neighbor told KPIX 5 she saw the teenager sitting on her skateboard and hanging out with her family shortly before the shooting.

“I walked outside and saw the little girl and I’m like ‘My gosh, somebody shot the little girl.’ And she was laying on the sidewalk and all her family was there,” recounted a neighbor who declined to provide her name. “He dad was hollering, ‘They shot my daughter! They shot my daughter!'”

Police and neighbors said the father put the teenager and the 45-year-old woman in his truck and rushed them to the hospital.

Investigators would not say how the woman is related to the girl. They said the woman is in stable condition and expected to survive.

Neighbors were upset and frightened by the shooting.

“I don’t want to go outside. I don’t want to walk outside. I don’t. It’s scary,” said the neighbor who declined to provide her name.

“It breaks my heart, it really breaks my heart to hear a young baby girl playing on a skateboard got killed, minding her own business. That could’ve been my little girl,” said neighbor Ivan Wachter.

Police circled on the sidewalk the six shell casings that they recovered. At least one shot hit a house.

“We don’t know if it was targeted or if it was random,” said SFPD spokesman Officer Adam Lobsinger. “What we do know is a 16-year-old female lost her life last night in the Bayview due to gun violence. And that’s why it’s so important for anybody with any information to come forward.”

Even though police haven’t identified the victim, a family member posted videos and pictures of the girl on a public Instagram page calling the violence senseless. The videos showed a happy teenager singing and dancing.

Neighbors said the family is very friendly and respectful, always say hi and bye.

“We need to look out for our children, we need to look out for our communities. The last thing we need to be doing is letting off firearms in our own hood. We’ve got enough problems here in the Bayview,” said Wachter.

Police said the killing is San Francisco’s 29th homicide of the year. Investigators said no one has been arrested. There’s no suspect information and no motive.