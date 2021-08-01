SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man crossing a King Road in San Jose was fatally struck in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning — the 14th pedestrian to die in the South Bay city this year.

San Jose police said the deadly collision took place at around 12:45 a.m. in to the area of King Road and Story Road.

A preliminary investigation has found that a adult male pedestrian was walking in the northbound lanes of King Road, outside of a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling in a northbound direction.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they notify next of kin.

Investigators were gathering information and working on identifying the unknown vehicle.

This is the 34th fatal collision and the 35th victim of 2021. This is the 14th fatal pedestrian collision of 2021.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective O’Brien #3527 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.