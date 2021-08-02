CASTRO VALLEY (BCN/CBS SF) — One person is dead due to a house fire Monday afternoon in the unincorporated Alameda County community of Castro Valley, county fire officials said.
Firefighters were dispatched at 3:46 p.m. to the 16700 block of Kildare Road where heavy smoke was coming from a single-family home.READ MORE: COVID: Spike In Cases Triggers More Demand For Testing, Longer Wait Times
ACFD Firefighters remain on scene of a fatal residential structure fire. At 3:46 PM, ACFD crews were dispatched to a structure fire on the 16700 block of Kildare Road in Castro Valley. Upon arrival, the response was upgraded to a working structure fire due to heavy smoke… pic.twitter.com/jl4bbSJhz1
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 3, 2021READ MORE: Dixie Fire Update: New Mandatory Evacuations Issued for Area Near Greenville
Two people were rescued and taken to a hospital with minor injuries, but a third person died, according to fire officials.MORE NEWS: Serial Plaintiff Turns California ADA Lawsuits Into a Lucrative Cottage Industry
Crews kept the fire from spreading below the street level. The fire is under investigation, fire officials said.