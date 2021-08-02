FREMONT (CBS SF) — Two men suspected in a shooting last week in a Fremont neighborhood were arrested after a police chase and forced stop of the fleeing suspects, police said Monday.

The shooting happened July 28 at around 2:44 p.m. Locke Ct. in the city’s Northgate neighborhood in the area of Paseo Padre Pkwy. and Warwick Road. Fremont police said arriving officers found the victim had already been taken to a local trauma center and two suspects were believed to have fled the city.

The victim was expected to survive.

The suspected gunman was identified as Reliezon Maham, 21, of Union City. On July 29, plainclothes officers conducting surveillance saw Maham in the passenger seat of a blue Jeep, which immediately fled as police tried to pull it over.

Officers who chased after the Jeep were able to quickly apply a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) and bring it to a stop in the area of the southbound Interstate Highway 880 off-ramp and Jackson St. in Hayward, according to police.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Union City resident Vimal Swamy, 20. A search of the vehicle turned up the firearm described as being used in the shooting, police said

Maham was booked on felony charges of attempted homicide and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. Vimal was booked and released on a notice to appear for carrying a loaded firearm and evading police.

Fremont police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or via the web at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.