PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS SF) — The still growing Dixie Fire in Plumas County forced a new round of evacuations Monday after jumping containment lines and threatening the community of Greenville, according to authorities.

Cal Fire confirmed early Monday evening that the Plumas County Sheriff had issued the mandatory evacuation order for the area around Greenville in the northeastern quadrant of the fire.

The order covered the area of Canyon Dam south including Greenville and south of Greenville including Crescent Mills. All residents were advised to evacuate south towards Quincy immediately.

However, after further evaluation Monday evening, the sheriff’s office later announced that Crescent Mills was not in the immediate evacuation area and would just be under an evacuation warning for the time being.

Highway 89 is currently open to evacuate the area, but it is being closed to northbound traffic at the Highway 79 junction and closed to southbound traffic at the Highway 89/Highway 147 junction.

A shelter for fire evacuees is open at the Springs of Hope Church at 59 Bell Lane in Quincy.

The fire has also shut down a stretch of State Route 32.

Caltrans later issued updated road closures as follows:

State Route 32 is currently closed from Butte Meadows to the junction with State Route 36.

State Route 89 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 70 to the junction with State Route 36.

State Route 147 is currently closed from Old Hahn Road to the junction with State Route 89.

State Route 36 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 32 to the junction with State Route 89.

State Route 70 is currently closed from just east of Jarbo Gap (Deadwood Road) to the junction with State Route 89 (Greenville Wye).

As of Monday morning, the Dixie Fire burning near Lake Almanor was 35% contained with more than 248,800 acres burned.

Over the weekend, strong downdrafts and pop-up thundershowers slowed progress on the stubborn eastern edge of the massive fire.

Fire officials said the blaze has now destroyed at least 67 structures including 42 homes. Cabins around Rush Creek have been protected by control lines and firefighters were working to prevent any further movement to the north.