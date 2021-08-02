SAN JOSE (BCN) — A fire that broke out at an East San Jose strip mall early Monday morning was contained within 40 minutes.
About 4 a.m., the fire department received reports of smoke coming from the strip mall on the 2800 block of Senter Road.
Firefighters responded to the first alarm fire at 4:07 a.m. and by 4:46 a.m. the fire was extinguished, San Jose Fire Department spokesperson Erica Ray said.
There are six units at the strip mall, three of which sustained smoke and water damage that make them uninhabitable.
However, of the six units, only two have active businesses in them. It is unclear if the active businesses were impacted by the fire, Ray said.
There were no injuries or evacuations, and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
