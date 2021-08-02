SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — CHP in the South Bay issued a severe traffic alert Monday afternoon due to an overturned tractor trailer with fuel spill on a U.S. Highway 101 connector ramp.
Authorities said the crash happened at around 2:38 p.m. on southbound US-101 connector ramp to I-880 N in San Jose.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
There is no estimated time to reopen the connector.
