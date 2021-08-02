STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) — A firefighter was injured in a car crash while he rode a fire truck to an early morning blaze on Monday in Stockton.

The driver of the car was also injured in the crash, reported at 2:18 a.m., while Stockton fire crews were responding to a structure fire.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of March Lane and Pershing Avenue, authorities said.

The tiller cab of the fire truck hit a vacant building and knocked over a light pole, Stockton Police Department Officer Joseph Silva said.

The firefighter and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital.

Information on the injured firefighter had not been released.

The driver of the car received medical attention and is in stable condition. He is expected to be released from the hospital without any issues.

More details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.