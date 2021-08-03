PALO ALTO (BCN) — Police closed Palo Alto Avenue at the Caltrain crossing near El Camino Real late Monday, after Caltrain officials said a train struck a pedestrian trespassing on the tracks.
A 10:57 p.m. tweet from the Palo Alto Police department advised motorists to avoid the area and to take alternate routes. Train delays are expected.
No other details were immediately available from Caltrain officials or Palo Alto police.
Alerts on this incident may be available at twitter.com/CaltrainAlerts.
