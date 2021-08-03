SAN MATEO (KPIX) — Bay Area business owners have been calling the shots when it comes to customers showing proof their vaccinated or not. Many San Francisco bar owners have required it since last week.

In San Mateo, the well-known sushi spot Sushi Yoshizumi is also requiring proof, according to their website.

However, it’s possible some Bay Area counties could adopt a policy similar to the one New York City is putting in place, requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining at restaurants, entry to gyms, and entry to other businesses, according to San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney.

“It is actively being considered. I think what New York has done is maybe, potentially a model for what this could look like in the Bay Area, but it also may look differently here,” he said. “I actually hope that this is something that not only San Francisco does, but the 9 Bay Area counties move forward with together.”

Violet McNally, a San Mateo County resident, says she’d like to see that happen.

“I think it’s important to know that you’re eating in a safe environment, especially when you’re taking your masks off,” she said.

Thomas Alexander, who also lives in San Mateo County, says he’d prefer the decision stay with the business owners.

“I just don’t want the government mandate that would say all restaurants would have to follow that,” he said.