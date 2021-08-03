STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) — Officials from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued a health caution advisory Monday to residents in the northern and central regions of the San Joaquin Valley due to an ongoing wildfire nearby.

According to the district, healthy air quality levels range from 0-50 and moderate levels range from 51-100.

On Monday, San Joaquin County’s levels rose to 53, putting the county in the moderate air quality range, because of smoke impacts caused by a fire burning on Bradford Island located in the northeastern portion of Contra Costa County.

The health caution will remain in place until the fire is put out and the district is warning residents impacted by the smoke conditions to remain indoors to limit their exposure to particulate matter emissions.

Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravative chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, according to the district.

For residents needing to go outdoors, the district recommends using a N95 mask.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration website says N95 masks and surgical N95s filter at least 95 percent of airborne particles and provide a higher level of protection against viruses and bacteria, therefore providing protection from COVID-19 and some air quality conditions.

More information on San Joaquin County’s air quality levels can be found at the county’s website. https://www.valleyair.org/Programs/RAAN/raan_landing.htm.

