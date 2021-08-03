NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo has come to a groundbreaking conclusion.
"That Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, and in doing so, violated federal and state law," said New York Attorney General Letitia James.
James and a team of independent investigators released their final report, after a months-long probe into the conduct of New York state's 56th governor.
The attorney general's report includes instances of the governor's repeated and unwanted touching of, and conversations with, current and former state employees, as well as retaliatory efforts.