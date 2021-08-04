OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A restaurant worker in Oakland had a gun pointed in her face as two men walked in at closing time to rob the establishment.
The robbery happened on Saturday at around 10 p.m. at the Chai Thai Noodle restaurant on International Blvd. and 6th Ave. and was captured on the restaurant's security camera.
The video shows two male suspects in hoodies and with their faces covered enter the store, with one going directly up to the woman at the cash register and pointing a gun at her.
The owner told KPIX 5 that worker was shaken up, but physically uninjured. He said the robbery cost him an entire day of worth of sales.
Oakland police said they were investigating the incident.