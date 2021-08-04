LAKE ALMANOR, Plumas County (CBS SF) — A weary army of firefighters prepared for an intense battle Wednesday with the Dixie Fire as afternoon wind gusts of up to 40 mph were in the forecast and the wall of flames marches ever closer to the small communities and homes surrounding Lake Almanor.

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued on Tuesday for residents on both sides of the popular recreation lake including the community of Chester.

As of early Wednesday morning, the fire — the 11th largest in California history — had grown to 274,139 acres with 35 percent containment and had destroyed at least 67 structures. More than 3,000 homes have been threatened by the fire that ignited on July 14.

DIXIE FIRE:

There were nearly 5,000 firefighters including U.S. Forest Service Hot Shot units and crews from San Francisco Bay Area fire departments manning the lines.

While miles of the fire lines were in the mop-up stages, the fight to halt the flames has grown more intense on the northern edge of the blaze.

The advance has been fueled by a combination of afternoon winds and islands of unburned vegetation within the containment lines that have ignited and tossed up large ember clouds that have jumped fire lines and starting spot fires.

Those fires erupted all along the fire’s northern edge on Tuesday, sending flames across Highway 89 and burning to the edge of Lake Almanor north of Prattville.

And now those winds are about to become even more intense while the humidity levels were tumbling into the single digits — a perfect combination to fuel the advancing flames.

“The southwest winds will ease overnight and give us one last night of calm weather,” said Cal Fire meteorologist Ryan Walbrun during the Tuesday night fire briefing. “At 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a Red Flag warning goes into effect for the fire region…We expect a dry, cold front to pass through Northern California, it will set up a critical fire weather pattern. What we have seen the last couple of days is just seasonal, typical weather.”

“We expect increasing southwest winds, pushing toward the lake,” he continued. “We are expecting gusts in the 30-40 mph range pushing up on the fire itself.”

Walbrun said the air above the fire would also be unstable, allowing the massive pyrocumulus clouds to grow, setting up their own weather patterns with dangerous downdrafts.

The deteriorating conditions come after a tough day of firefighting on Tuesday, particularly along Highway 89.

“Today has been a rough day out there, no getting around that,” said Shannon Prather, USFS Unified Incident Commander, at the Tuesday night briefing. “I wish I has some good news for you. We definitely have a few hard days ahead of us.”

Among the area’s devastated by the fire was the remnants of the Gold Rush era ghost town of Rich Bar.

“Our heritage has gone up in flames,” Paul Russell, assistant director of the Plumas County Museum in Quincy, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “Rich Bar was part of the start of Plumas County and the start of bringing people up here. This is a real historical loss.”

While a source of the fire has yet been determined, officials were investigating PG&E equipment in both the Dixie and the Fly fires. Those two fires merged last week.