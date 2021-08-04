REDDING (CBS SF) — A new wildfire broke out in Shasta County Wednesday about seven miles west of Redding.
The House Fire was burning near Highway 299 and Tollhouse Road in the town of Shasta, just east of Whiskeytown Lake.
Cal Fire said the fire started around 12:30 p.m. and had burned 20 acres as of 2 p.m. and was 15% contained.
There was no word on how the fire started.
