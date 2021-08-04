SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) – A man is in critical condition at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and hospital officials said they need help identifying him.
The man was brought to the hospital last Saturday, July 31, by ambulance.
He is described as about 50 years old, white, with little to no hair on his head and a gray goatee. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 157 pounds, according to hospital officials.
Anyone who knows the man's identity can call the sheriff's department at the hospital at (628) 206-8063.
