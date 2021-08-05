SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – An employee of a Santa Rosa flooring business has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars in carpet from her employer, some of which was installed at a North Bay home.

Santa Rosa Police launched an investigation Tuesday after receiving a report by an unidentified business. Police said the suspected employee loaded rolls of carpet onto a flatbed trailer after business hours. The value of the flooring was estimated at over $5,000.

The investigation led detectives to a home several miles away on the 5800 block of Volkerts Road in Sebastopol.

Police said there was a large roll of carpet in the driveway which matched one of the rolls taken.

On Wednesday afternoon, a search warrant was served at the home. Detectives found the suspect and recovered a portion of the stolen flooring.

“Unfortunately, much of the new flooring had already been installed, however the majority was recovered and turned over to the victim business,” police said.

The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Theresa Tobon of Santa Rosa, was arrested for felony embezzlement and grand theft. Tobon was booked into the Main Sonoma County Adult Detention Facility.

According to police, Tobon was a warehouse employee who worked at the flooring business for six years.

It was not immediately known when Tobon would appear in court.