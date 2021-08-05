OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — Kaiser Permanente announced Thursday that it’s offering free COVID-19 vaccinations Friday at Oakland Technical High School for people ages 12 and up.
Kaiser and Oakland Technical High School are co-hosting the vaccination clinic in advance of the upcoming school year in an effort to ensure that underserved parts of Oakland have easy access to vaccinations.
The clinic will provide the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, according to Kaiser. Appointments will not be necessary and walk-ins will be accepted.
Residents between the ages of 12 and 17 will require consent from a parent or guardian, according to Kaiser.
The vaccination clinic is scheduled from 3:30-6 p.m. at the school located at 4351 Broadway. More information on the vaccine can be found at http://www.kp.org/covidvaccine.
