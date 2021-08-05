(CBS Local)- The 1992 Men’s Olympic Basketball Team, known as the “Dream Team” has been a topic of conversation, fascination and debate for years among sports fans. Now, a new five part documentary series, examining how the team came together and its lasting impact is available for basketball fans on Paramount+.

“DREAM TEAM: Birth of the Modern Athlete” uses rare archival footage and never before heard audio interviews with Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Larry Bird and others in addition to more recent interviews from Magic Johnson, Patrick Ewing and David Robinson to give insight into the team and its cultural importance. The series takes its audience through a cultural history of basketball, going through the evolution of the NBA up to the ’92 Olympics and the growth of the league and sport since.

DREAM TEAM is executive produced and directed by the Malloy brothers, Emmett and Brendan, and inspired by the book “Dream Team” by sports journalist Jack McCallum. McCallum is a producer on the series and is interviewed throughout the series.

“The heart of our series is a huge box of micro-cassette tapes we found at veteran SI writer Jack McCallum’s house,” said Emmett and Brendan Malloy in a statement. “Those tapes show Barkley, Bird, Magic, and especially Jordan, behind closed doors: intimate and uncensored. They shared things with Jack that they never told anyone else. This series will be the first time those tapes have been heard publicly.”

The documentary series is a Paramount Television Studios production in association with the NBA, and is executive produced by The Malloys, Trevor Engelson (“Snowfall”), and Douglas Banker (“Lance”).

All five 40-minute episodes of the documentary series are now available on Paramount+.