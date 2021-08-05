(CBS SF / CNN) — Elon Musk says he’s getting a new biography.

The CEO of SpaceX and Bay Area-based Tesla tweeted Wednesday that the biographer Walter Isaacson will pen the book. He didn’t say when the book will be released.

“If you’re curious about Tesla, SpaceX & my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography,” Musk said on Twitter.

If you’re curious about Tesla, SpaceX & my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2021

Isaacson, a professor of history at Tulane University, has written biographies of Benjamin Franklin, Henry Kissinger and Steve Jobs. His latest book — “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” — is about the Nobel Prize winning biochemist who developed the gene-editing technology CRISPR.

Isaacson has been the editor of Time Magazine, the CEO of the Aspen Institute and the CEO and chairman of CNN. He’s also a contributor on “Amanpour,” CNN International’s global affairs interview program.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Simon & Schuster which has published several of Isaacson’s books, also did not immediately respond to a question about whether it would be involved with a Musk biography.

Musk — the billionaire known for his bold style and outspoken presence — is a popular book subject.

This week, Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins released a book on Musk called “Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Bet of the Century.” The book includes an anecdote claiming that Musk once suggested to Apple CEO Tim Cook that he take over as CEO of the powerful American tech firm.

In a tweet, Musk denied that the interaction happened, adding that he and Cook “have never spoken or written to each other ever.”

Cook & I have never spoken or written to each other ever. There was a point where I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever. He refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6% of today’s value. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

Higgins, the author, responded saying the Tesla founder was given “plenty of opportunities” to comment, adding that the anecdote came from “Musk’s own account of the conversation, according to people who heard the retelling at the time.”

Musk was given plenty of opportunities to comment on this. He didn’t. This anecdote comes from Musk’s own account of the conversation, according to people who heard the retelling at the time. https://t.co/GRKZRBsaeR — Tim Higgins (@timkhiggins) July 30, 2021

The 2015 Musk biography “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and the Quest for a Fantastic Future,” by journalist Ashlee Vance, also included an explosive anecdote. Vance claimed, sourced to an anonymous Tesla employee, that the tech entrepreneur once scolded an employee who chose to attend the birth of his child over a work event. Musk denied at the time that such an event took place.

Editor’s Note: Simon & Schuster is a division of ViacomCBS

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.