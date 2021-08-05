PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — The family of Philip Kreycik on Thursday confirmed the body found in Pleasanton is that of the missing Berkeley jogger.
On Tuesday, a body matching Kreycik’s description was found in the Pleasanton Regional Park where he had disappeared on July 10.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Update: Firefighters Battle To Save Chester; 'We Lost Greenville Tonight'; Wildfire Tops 350,000 Acres
Pleasanton police said a volunteer found the body Tuesday shortly after 2:30 p.m. about 250 yards off of a game trail in a remote area of the park.READ MORE: AC Transit To Increase Service Starting Next Week Amid Return To Schools, Offices
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said a citizen volunteer came across the human remains, well away from any proper hiking or running trails approximately a quarter-mile outside of his intended route.
MORE NEWS: River Fire Expands To 2,400 Acres, Still 0% Contained, Prompting Action From Governor Newsom
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.