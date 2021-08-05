MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A 31-year-0ld Mountain View woman was arrested for murder Wednesday after the body of her newborn son was found discarded outside her home.

Officers arrested Jennifer Tupper days after an autopsy determined that the infant died from “significant injuries.” Tupper faces charges of murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury or death.

“This is a tragic case for our community,” said Chief Chris Hsiung. “We are devastated by this news, and we are grieving with the community on the loss of this baby’s life.”

The case began on Monday when the Mountain View Police Department Emergency dispatch center received a call around 2:30 p.m. from a woman stating that her friend gave birth and the baby was stillborn.

Mountain View Police Officers and first responders from the Mountain View Fire Department arrived at Tupper’s house on the 2000 block of Leghorn Street to find the baby discarded outside her home. They confirmed the baby had died.

The first responders then took Tupper by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

While she stayed at the hospital, Mountain View detectives and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office continued to investigate the case per the Santa Clara County Child Abuse Protocol (child death investigation).

Following an autopsy conducted by the Santa Clara County Coroner, it was determined that the infant boy was alive at birth Monday but died from significant injuries soon after being born.

Police arrested Tupper on Wednesday after she was released from the hospital.

Mountain View Police were continuing to investigate the case Thursday, and officials asked that anyone who has information on the case to contact Detective Matthew Hom at matthew.hom@mountainview.gov.

In a statement released Thursday, the Mountain View Police emphasized that there are several resources to safely surrender a baby in Mountain View. Those locations include:

• Mountain View Fire Station 1: 251 Shoreline Boulevard

• Mountain View Fire Station 2: 160 Cuesta Drive

• Mountain View Fire Station 3: 301 North Rengstorff Avenue

• Mountain View Fire Station 4: 299 North Whisman Road

• Mountain View Fire Station 5: 2195 North Shoreline Boulevard

• El Camino Hospital: 2500 Grant Road