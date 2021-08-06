GREENVILLE, Plumas County (CBS SF/AP) — The Dixie Fire in Northern California grew by 110 square miles between Thursday night and Friday morning, making the blaze the largest wildfire currently raging in the country.

The Dixie Fire has consumed 432,813 acres in Butte, Plumas, Lassen and Tehama counties – an increase of 71,000 acres from the night before. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon had previously been the nation’s largest active wildfire at 413,765 acres.

The fire is only 35% contained and is expected to grow. It currently stands as California’s third-largest wildfire in history.

Raw Video: Drive Through Of Greenville Devastation

A day after burning most of the Plumas County community of Greenville, the fire continued its advance toward the eastern shore of Lake Almanor, burning more structures in the town of Canyondam. The fire also reached the southern shore of Mountain Meadows Reservoir.

DIXIE FIRE:

Fire crews were using engines, hand crews and bulldozers to control spot fires in the Canyondam area as well as to protect structures along Lake Almanor’s east shore, the community of Crescent Mills and the remaining homes in Greenville.

“We do have fire in Canyondam,” said Kyle Jacobson, the east zone incident commander Thursday night. “We have several spot fires in the area. We do have engines, crews and dozers in that area, doing everything they can, trying to prevent further spread.”

Have pulled out of Canyondam due to unsafe conditions. Propane tanks and ammo going off, down power lines, toxic vehicle smoke. I'd say most of the hamlet has been destroyed. I'm numb. #dixiefire. Here post office catches on fire. pic.twitter.com/nWpRfUgF54 — Stuart Palley (@stuartpalley) August 6, 2021

“I’ve been fighting fire for 25 years and this is the most extreme fire behavior I’ve ever been a part of,” said Chico firefighter Mike Watner.

Overnight warm temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds were fueling the fire. Cal Fire said steep terrain, heavy fuel loading, spot fires, and winds were making it difficult for fire crews.

The fire’s cause was under investigation, but Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have been sparked when a tree fell on one of the utility’s power lines.

ALSO READ: How To Help Victims Of Dixie Fire

The blaze exploded on Wednesday and Thursday through timber, grass and brush so dry that one fire official described it as “basically near combustion.” Dozens of homes had already burned before the flames made new runs.

No deaths or injuries were reported but the fire continued to threaten more than 10,000 homes.

On Thursday, the weather and towering smoke clouds produced by the fire’s intense, erratic winds kept firefighters struggling to put firefighters at shifting hot spots.

PHOTOS: Dixie Fire Destroys Homes, Businesses In Greenville

“It’s wreaking havoc. The winds are kind of changing direction on us every few hours,” said Capt. Sergio Arellano, a fire spokesman.

“We’re seeing truly frightening fire behavior,” said Chris Carlton, supervisor for Plumas National Forest. “We really are in uncharted territory.”

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.