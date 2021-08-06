PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with the theft of more than $15,000 in items from a delivery business.

Genaro Pena-Valencia, 28, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and embezzlement, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

In late July, investigators with the Petaluma Police Department received a report of a suspected embezzlement involving an employee of a local package delivery business.

Police said the employee, identified as Pena-Valencia, was suspected of stealing packages off of other delivery trucks before the trucks left the business.

Investigators worked with the company’s internal security team and ultimately arrested Pena-Valencia on Thursday as he was on his way to work.

Police said Pena-Valencia had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for an unrelated incident.

Detectives served a search warrant at Pena-Valencia’s residence in the 1000 block of South Wright Road in Santa Rosa and recovered 63 items that had been in packages that were stolen.

The items recovered were worth more than $15,000, police said.

