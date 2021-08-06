REDWOOD CITY (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning at a restaurant near Redwood City.

On Friday at 12:24 a.m., deputies responded to Mariscos El Camino at 2627 El Camino Real on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Deputies said the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the restaurant on foot south on El Camino Real.

Deputies searched the area for the suspect but did not find him.

The suspect is described as a man in dark clothing and wearing a black mask covering his face.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at (650) 363-4911.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.