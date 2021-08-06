SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A large smoke plume from several wildfires raging in the state, drifted over the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, casting a haze over the horizon and triggering an air quality advisory that will remain in effect until Sunday.

Air quality levels over much of the Bay Area remained at healthy levels, according to the Air Now, a federal government air quality website on Friday afternoon. But the levels dipped from moderately unhealthy to unhealthy as you traveled to eastern Contra Costa County.

For those heading to Lake Tahoe for the weekend, the skies were choked with smoke from the Dixie and Tamarack fires on Friday. Air quality levels across the lake ranged from unhealthy to extreme unhealthy.

As popularly requested, here is the latest hi-resolution forecast for NEAR SURFACE smoke through the next 44 hours. Another loop for suspended smoke at roughly ridge level will follow shortly. NEAR SURFACE smoke is more important to focus on. pic.twitter.com/6maez58bLO — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 6, 2021

Bay Area Air Quality Management District officials said smoke over the East Bay was from the McFarland, Monument and River Complex fires.

They said the smoke plume was aloft above 1,500 feet and was not expected to cause widespread unhealthy air quality across the Bay Area.

“Smoky, hazy skies will be visible across the Bay Area and smoke may impact localized regions such as in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, and higher elevation locations,” district officials said in a release.

DRIFT SMOKE: Fires to the north, including the #DixieFire, are sending drift smoke over the South Bay Area. Expect drift smoke to continue to blow over our area through the weekend. #CaWx #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/XaAsKp4NDT — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 6, 2021

Onshore winds were expected to become stronger during the afternoon hours on Friday and Saturday along the coast, clearing out the smoke plume.

Last month, smoke from the massive Bootleg Fire in Oregon drifted east and caused hazy skies as far away as in New York City, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.