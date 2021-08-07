SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A passenger was killed and a driver injured and arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in an early Saturday morning solo crash on the Davis Street off-ramp of I-880 in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said it got calls reporting the crash at 2:57 a.m. Units arriving on scene located a silver Nissan Altima on its left side resting on the concrete retaining wall facing in a southerly direction.
Just after 3:00 AM this morning, ACFD B04 E10, E13 & R24 were dispatched to a traffic collision at the Davis St offramp of NB 880 in San Leandro. Two occupants required extrication. One patient was trauma activated & the other patient unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. pic.twitter.com/UAc3XrU8jh
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 7, 2021
A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to Highland Hospital with unknown injuries and was subsequently arrested for DUI.
The identity of the deceased was not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin. Any inquiries regarding the identity of the deceased should be directed to the Alameda County Coroner.
If you have any information regarding this collision, please contact the Hayward CHP office at (510) 489-1500.