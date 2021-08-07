OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Homicide investigators were busy early Saturday, investigating a pair of Oakland slayings — the latest victims of a surge of deadly gun violence this year on city streets.

The initial homicide took place at 3:25 a.m. in the 8400 block of San Leandro St. in East Oakland. Arriving officers located a man with gunshot wounds. They rendered aid to the victim, who was rushed to the hospital. But the man succumbed of his injuries.

No other information was available. The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Hours later, officers responded to the 1500 Block of 35th Ave. on reports of male in the street bleeding at approximately 6:35 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and located an Oakland man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The East Bay Times reported that a 29-year-old man was confronted on the sidewalk by another man who robbed him and then shot him before fleeing on foot.

No other information was available. The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

The slayings were the 76th and 77th homicides in Oakland this year. Last year at this time, there were 54 homicides in the city.

Anyone with information on either shooting was asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.