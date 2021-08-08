SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Two people attending a large party in a Sunnyvale home were wounded late Saturday night after gunfire erupted, according to officials and neighbors.

While Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety have yet to release any details about the shooting in the 1400 block of Navarro Drive, Councilmember Mason Fong posted an alert to local residents on social media.

“I just wanted to notify everyone who may be concerned about the sirens and commotion, that Sunnyvale’s Department of Public Safety is responding to a shooting call on Navarro Drive this Saturday evening 8/7/21. It would seem that at least two people may have been shot at what seems to be a house party.”

Neighbors said they heard gunfire around 11 p.m. from the party where more than 100 young people had gathered.

Sunnyvale Public Safety officers, Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies and ambulances quickly responded to the neighborhood.

One neighbor posted on social media:

“Heard gunshots and saw many people running or leaving by cars. Not expecting it in this neighborhood. I have reported this information to the police. Does anyone know what happened?”

There was no information immediately available on the shooter or shooters, what the motive was behind the shooting and the condition of the two wounded partygoers.