SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A young girl was killed Saturday afternoon when she lost control of her bike and struck a raised curb on Curie Drive, authorities said.
According to San Jose police, officers responded to a call of an injured female juvenile around 3 p.m. in the area of Curie Drive and Didion Way.
Investigators said the girl was riding a bicycle downhill on Valroy Drive when she lost control and struck a raised curb. The impact caused her to be launched into the air and subsequently strike a concrete retaining wall. She was not wearing a helmet.
The girl was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and succumbed to her injuries.
The identity of the girl will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after they confirm the victim's identity and notify next of kin.
Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.