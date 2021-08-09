PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Police were searching for a suspect Monday who brazenly groped a woman in her sixties over the weekend as she walked near downtown Palo Alto.

Palo Alto police said that at around 4:33 p.m. Saturday their dispatch center received a call from a woman reporting she had been the victim of a sexual battery in the 400 block of Middlefield Road.

Officers responded immediately but could not locate the suspect.

The investigation revealed that the victim had been walking northbound on the west sidewalk of Middlefield Road, heading from University Avenue to Lytton Avenue. A bicyclist rode up behind her, and as he passed her, he forcibly grabbed her buttocks with one hand. The victim yelled at him, but he continued riding.

The victim attempted to take out her cell phone to photograph the suspect as he was riding away, but in the process of doing so, she fell and injured her hand.

The suspect was described as a tall male in his thirties with a medium build, possibly with light brown hair. He was wearing a light orange short-sleeved T-shirt and shorts that were either dark blue or dark gray.

As the victim never saw the suspect’s face as he rode by, no suspect sketch will be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to palo