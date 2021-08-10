HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Authorities need the public’s help in the search for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from her home in Hayward on Monday.
Kimberly Sanchez-Machuca is described as blonde, with green eyes. She is about 5’1″ tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue pants, a “Champions” sweatshirt, and a pair of black and red Air Jordans.
According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office she has money, a cell phone and is not used to taking public transportation.
Anyone with information as her whereabouts should contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at (510) 667-7721.