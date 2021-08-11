BERKELEY (BCN) — Police in Berkeley arrested a 37-year-old man after he yelled anti-Semitic statements inside a synagogue and in front of a Jewish community center over the weekend.
Officers responded at noon on Saturday to reports of a suspect entering the Congregation Netivot Shalom on University Avenue and yelling threatening and anti-Semitic statements against the members of the synagogue.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
Officers found the man a short time later in front of nearby Chabad House, where they saw the man yelling at the front of the building after he had been prevented from entering.READ MORE: Gov. Newsom Deploys CHP Officers To Oakland's Crime-Ridden Streets
Officers arrested the man — whose name they did not release — on suspicion of willfully threatening a person based on their perceived characteristics, which is considered a hate crime.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit Update: How Do I Opt Out Of Monthly Payments?
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.