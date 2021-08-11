SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the South Bay are at the scene of a brush fire burning near North 1st Street and Component Drive in North San Jose, according to reports.
Video posted on social media indicated that at least one San Jose Fire unit was at the fire that reportedly started in a homeless encampment near the intersection.READ MORE: UPDATE: Gov. Newsom Orders Mandatory COVID Vaccinations or Testing For California School Employees
The fire spread to nearby brush and is producing a thick column of smoke. At least one vehicle appeared to be involved in the fire.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Manage Your Monthly Checks With These IRS Tools
So far, the San Jose Fire Department has provided no information on the incident.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Injury Crash Cleared From Westbound I-80 in San Pablo
This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it is made available.