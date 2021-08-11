SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — An injury crash Wednesday morning involving an overturned vehicle near the San Pablo Dam Road exit on westbound I-80 has been cleared, according to CHP.
CHP issued a severe traffic alert at 10:46 a.m., reporting that at least one person was injured in the accident. Traffic was heavy starting at Richmond Parkway, according to KCBS Traffic.
Special #KCBSTraffic Alert#SanPablo Hwy 80 westbound, an overturned car just past San Pablo Dam Rd blocking the 2 right lanes… No estimated time on when the lanes will open… Traffic is heavy from Richmond Pkwy #Richmond #Caltrans pic.twitter.com/K9xbznABKk
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) August 11, 2021
While the crash was cleared shortly 11 a.m., the traffic problems continued after a big rig stalled in the same area about a half an hour later.
#SanPablo Hwy 80 westbound, a stalled big rig before San Pablo Dam Rd blocking the 3rd lane from the left… Heavy traffic from EL Portal Dr #Richmond #KCBSTraffic
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) August 11, 2021
Drivers are advised to expect continued delays in the area.