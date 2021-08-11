COTATI (BCN/CBS SF) — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a guardrail south of Cotati early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred on Old Redwood Highway near Highland Avenue, where emergency personnel found the rider suffering from major injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.READ MORE: UPDATE: San Francisco Police Arrest Second Suspect in Jace Young Slaying
The preliminary investigation indicated that the motorcyclist was headed north and lost control while turning on a curve in the roadway, causing them to hit a guardrail and be ejected onto the dirt shoulder.READ MORE: COVID: Stanford Requiring Weekly Coronavirus Tests For Students This Fall, Even If Vaccinated
Officers have yet to identify the person or conclude whether impairment was a factor in the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the CHP’s Santa Rosa-area office at (707) 588-1400.MORE NEWS: Judge Orders Jose Ines Garcia Zarate To Face New Evaluation In Gun Case
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.