SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday asked for the public’s assistance finding clues in a cold-case murder from 15 years ago.
Investigators want help in the homicide of Aubrey Abrakasa. On the afternoon of August 14, 2006, at 3:14 p.m., the 17 year-old student was shot multiple times and killed at the intersection of Grove and Baker Streets.
Paulette Brown, Aubrey's mother, has been a tireless advocate for her son and for the families of other murder victims. Partnering with the SFPD's Homicide detail and crime strategies division, Brown helped create a digital poster board of homicide victims' reward bulletins to be displayed in the lobbies of SFPD district stations.
A $250,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to an arrest in Aubrey’s case.
This Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., she plans to hand out fliers at Grove and Baker streets in addition to speaking with media regarding her son's cold case.
SFPD also issued a crime bulletin highlighting the case. Anyone with information about this or any other homicide case is asked to contact SFPD Homicide Detail. You may also call our anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411, beginning the text with SFPD.