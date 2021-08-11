SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday arrested a second suspect wanted in connection with the July 4th fatal shooting of 6-year-old Jace Young last year.

Early last month, police appealed to the public for assistance in finding 18-year-old San Francisco resident Deshaune Lumpkin nearly a year after the young boy died in the city’s Bayview neighborhood.

On July 4 of last year at approximately 10:44 p.m., officers responded to the area near the intersection of Whitfield Court and La Salle Avenue after a reported shooting at a birthday party.

Arriving officers found two gunshot victims: a juvenile and an adult. Young was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died. The second shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said on Wednesday, officers from the Northern Housing Unit and Community Violence Reduction Team located and arrested Lumpkin on the 1100 block of Scott Street.

Earlier this year on January 6, SFPD homicide investigators arrested 18-year-old San Francisco resident James Harbor, who was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

The shooting in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic spurred an emotional outcry for justice from both the boys family and San Francisco officials.

Mayor London Breed begged for Jace’s death not to be in vain.

“Just know that when you pull that trigger, anybody can die. Anybody can die. Remember Jace. If this doesn’t make us rise up, I don’t know what will. If this doesn’t outrage you, I don’t know what will. If this doesn’t make you stop, I don’t know what will,” Breed said.

While arrests have been made, police said the case remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.