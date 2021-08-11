SANTA CLARA (CBS SF)– The Valley Transportation Agency is offering direct bus service in lieu of light rail service for Saturday’s 49ers pre-season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The bus service will pick up fans at the Milpitas BART station and Mountain View Caltrain station and drop them off at the stadium.

“They can take Caltrain. They can take BART. We will have direct buses going directly and non-stop to Levi’s Stadium,” said VTA Spokesperson Brandi Childress.

The VTA suspended light rail service in the aftermath of the mass shooting at their railyard on May 26 in which nine employees were killed.

The transit agency is holding a trauma and recovery training for returning workers this week.

“We’re all learning together. We’re all grieving together — healing together. And that’s just what we’re learning,” Childress said.

Childress says the trauma and recovery sessions are the first step to eventually resuming light rail service.

As of yet, there is not a firm date for light rail trains to resume. VTA riders say it can’t happen soon enough.

“For them to go through all that, it’s going to be really difficult for them to come back. But VTA helps us out a lot; it helps us get around the city, back and forth to work and to games like this,” said Miguel Guerrero.