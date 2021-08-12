PLEASANT HILL (KPIX) — With the rise in cases associated with the Delta variant, doctors are saying it’s more important than ever for communities to get vaccinated as there’s a chance the coronavirus will mutate into another harmful variant come fall.

A Stanford pediatrician says a rise in infections among school-age children is not surprising since the Delta variant is more transmissible and kids are back to interacting socially. Dr. Grace Lee, Stanford Children’s health associate chief medical officer and professor of pediatrics says that vaccines are the best protection against Delta and other variants.

“The more the virus has chances to replicate, the more likely we are to see variants emerge. It’s just a matter of time,” Dr. Lee said.

The Delta variant is contributing to an uptick in cases. In the northeastern part of Contra Costa County, the Liberty Union High School District has seen roughly 50 cases so far since school opened at the end of July. Eastern Contra Costa County has lower vaccination rates at about 60-70% compared to rates hovering around 90% elsewhere.

Dr. Lee says vaccination rates matter.

“It’s incredibly helpful from a community perspective because the higher the number the patients are protected in a community, the much less transmission we’re seeing in communities,” she said.

To combat the lower vaccination rates in eastern Contra Costa County, the county is offering another incentive. The Helping Hands Referral Program is offering a reward to people who prompt others to get the shot. Referrers receive $100 for every non-vaccinated person they convince to be inoculated.

“Take advantage of this unique opportunity, get your family and friends vaccinated, protect your community and get paid while you do it,” said Gilberto Salinas with Helping Hands.

As counties across the Bay Area make a push for vaccinations, studies are still being done on the safety and efficacy of vaccines to those under 12 years old.

“We hope, later this fall, we’ll start to at least hear some information about when it might be available but, again, as we’re bringing kids back to school, masks in schools is going to be the main way to do this,” Dr. Lee said.

Through contact tracing, public health departments are learning many of these cases are coming from outside the school.

It’s expected that cases among students will mirror the positivity in the community.