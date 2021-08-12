VACAVILLE (BCN) — A fatal collision involving multiple vehicles Thursday morning has closed eastbound Interstate 80 in Vacaville at the interchange of Interstate 505, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The initial report of the collision came in at 4:54 a.m. One person was reported to have been ejected from a vehicle and all lanes were blocked by the vehicles involved in the collision.

Traffic Collision With Injuries on Eastbound I-80 at I-505 N in Vacaville. All Lanes Blocked. Traffic is Being Diverted Off to I-505. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 12, 2021

Within minutes, the CHP arrived and started diverting traffic onto northbound Interstate 505 and at Orange Drive.

As of 7:22 a.m., only one eastbound lane of I-80 had reopened, CHP said.

UPDATE: Traffic Collision With Injuries on Eastbound I-80 at I-505 N in Vacaville. Right Lane is Now Open, the Left and Center Lanes Remain Blocked. Southbound I-505 Connector Ramp to Eastbound I-80 Also Remains Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 12, 2021

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.