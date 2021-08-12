Back To School:Bay Area School District Resources, COVID School Guidance
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:CHP, Crash, Injury Crash, traffic, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (BCN) — A fatal collision involving multiple vehicles Thursday morning has closed eastbound Interstate 80 in Vacaville at the interchange of Interstate 505, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The initial report of the collision came in at 4:54 a.m. One person was reported to have been ejected from a vehicle and all lanes were blocked by the vehicles involved in the collision.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

Within minutes, the CHP arrived and started diverting traffic onto northbound Interstate 505 and at Orange Drive.

READ MORE: Gov. Newsom Deploys CHP Officers To Oakland's Crime-Ridden Streets

As of 7:22 a.m., only one eastbound lane of I-80 had reopened, CHP said.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit Update: How Do I Opt Out Of Monthly Payments?

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.