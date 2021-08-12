SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — A vaccinated Marin County resident over the age of 75 has died due to complications from COVID-19, a county spokesman confirmed Thursday.
The individual, whose identity and place of residence was not released, is the first instance of a vaccinated person dying from the coronavirus in Marin County, according to a statement by Marin County Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis. The death marks the 187th COVID-19 fatality in the county.
COVID-19 deaths among vaccinated people represent fewer than 1 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state of California, Dr. Willis said in his statement, adding “The risk for severe illness or death post vaccination is highest in individuals whose immune systems are weakened, either by a pre existing condition or older age.
“Vaccinations remain our most effective tool in preventing severe illness and death. COVID-19 mortality in Marin has dropped more than twenty fold since January after the wide uptake of vaccines. Currently over 95 percent of residents over age 65 are vaccinated.”