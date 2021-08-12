SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Amid growing uncertainty surrounding large scale events with Delta variant cases rising, a Mission District tradition is planning to make a comeback.

Noise Pop Industries has announced the full music lineup for this year’s 20th Street Block Party 2021, which returns to the SF Mission District on Saturday, October 16. Although the event is free to attend for all attendees, a limited number of Headliner Experience VIP passes for the Block Party are on sale now at 20thstreetblockparty.com.

This year’s community celebration offers a diverse array of musical tastes as well as local performers from both the Bay Area and across the West Coast. Headliners include Portland-based Y La Bamba, and SF’s very own Con Brio.

Additional performers include L.A. Witch, French Cassettes, Same Girls, King Isis, LOUDA Y Los Bad Hombres, and Strange Cities. The full music lineup is available online at 20thstreetblockparty.com.

“After a year off, we’re so stoked to bring back the 20th Street Block Party along with some old and new Noise Pop friends! From the sunny, rhythmic sounds of Y La Bamba and Con Brio to the classic headbangin’ rock’n’roll from L.A. Witch and Same Girls, we can’t wait to share a dance with everyone once again in the neighborhood. Guaranteed fun times ahead,” said Talent Buyer James Lopez.

While the outdoor event will once again be free to attend for all ages, guests must first register in advance to reserve a spot with online reservations now available at 20thstreetblockparty.com. Advance RSVPs are being required this year to help manage attendance and ensure a safe (and socially distanced) experience for all.

Additionally, the Block Party is extending early bird pricing for a limited number of Headliner Experience VIP tickets through this weekend, available for purchase for $59 at 20thstreetblockparty.com.

Headliner Lounge ticket-holders will be treated to a private lounge and bar, exclusive outdoor viewing areas, complimentary adult beverages (21+ only), bites from some of the best restaurants in the Mission District, and other perks exclusive to pass-holders. Prices will increase next Monday.

A portion of proceeds from this year’s event will benefit two nonprofit organizations based in the Mission District. This year’s charity partners include 826 Valencia, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting under-resourced students and teachers as well as La Cocina that supports low-income food entrepreneurs across the Bay Area. Donations are being accepted at the door upon entry, as well as online when fans RSVP to reserve their spot.