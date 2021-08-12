SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A shooting in the area of San Francisco’s United Nations Plaza left a 20-year-old man injured early Thursday morning, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 12:18 a.m. near Market Street and the plaza on the north side of the street.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Update: Dire Weather Warning For Firefighters: 'We Are Warm, We Are Dry, We Are Unstable'
The victim reported hearing multiple gunshots and then realized he had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Is Your Second Payment Coming?
Police have not made an arrest or released any suspect information in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.MORE NEWS: Gov. Newsom Deploys CHP Officers To Oakland's Crime-Ridden Streets
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.