SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay are investigating a fatal overnight crash involving a motorcycle, authorities said.
San Jose police units responded to the scene of a traffic fatality in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway shortly before midnight Wednesday.
Police said the collision involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. The male motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The roadway remained closed for the collision investigation as of shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, police said. Morning commuters were asked to use alternate routes.
Police said they would advise when they clear the scene. The accident was traffic fatality number 37 in San Jose for 2021.